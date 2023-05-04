Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,076,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

