Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

