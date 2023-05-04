Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $210.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

