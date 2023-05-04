Arizona State Retirement System Sells 475 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.