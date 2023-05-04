Arizona State Retirement System Sells 636 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $18,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.57 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

