ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IJH traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,181. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.