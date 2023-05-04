ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,405 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,999. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

