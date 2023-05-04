ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 92,178 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 5.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 246,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,472. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

