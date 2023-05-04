ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF comprises 3.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.93% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ACWF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 98,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

