ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 131,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 151,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 87,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWF traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.59. The stock had a trading volume of 145,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,067. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $258.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

