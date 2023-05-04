Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$9.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.52 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.86. 241,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

