Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,498. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Securities raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Natixis acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,633 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

