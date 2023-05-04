Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.63. 269,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

