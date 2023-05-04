Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

