Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

