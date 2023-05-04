Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 3.7 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.71. 154,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,292. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.