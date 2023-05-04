Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.