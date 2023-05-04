AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Trading Down 8.9%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 58,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 126,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

