Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director R Jay Gerken Purchases 3,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,376,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $25,789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 885.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 631,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after acquiring an additional 523,996 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

