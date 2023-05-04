ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
AACG opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.64.
About ATA Creativity Global
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.