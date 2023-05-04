ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

AACG opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

