ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:ATI traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. 1,215,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. ATI has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ATI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ATI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.