ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. ATI also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $38.00 on Thursday. ATI has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $43.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

