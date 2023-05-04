AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Announces Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.15)-(1.10) EPS.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AtriCure Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

