AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.15)-(1.10) EPS.

AtriCure Stock Up 10.0 %

ATRC stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

About AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,621,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 598,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,310,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

