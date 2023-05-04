Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises about 1.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Sprout Social worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,202 shares of company stock worth $6,703,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 1,952,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,359. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

