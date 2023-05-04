Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $633,000 Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. 2,561,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.