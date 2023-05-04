Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $38.98. 1,310,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,285. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.38%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

