Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,828,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 640,301 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $4,774,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 508,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $37.36. 2,333,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,868,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.