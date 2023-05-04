Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 881,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 366.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,175,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 398,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,126. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $113.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

