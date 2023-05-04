Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.29. 861,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

