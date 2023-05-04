Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,447 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,680,000 after buying an additional 776,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 883,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,081. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

