Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 459,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,747. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

