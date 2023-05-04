Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 660 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 3.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,416. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.