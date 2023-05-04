Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Takes $230,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.13. 344,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,598. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

