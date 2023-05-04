Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) shares dropped 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.16 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 647,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 140,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.10 ($0.15).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.26. The stock has a market cap of £55.60 million, a PE ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

