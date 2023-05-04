Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 12,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.59.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

