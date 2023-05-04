Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Saybrook Capital NC’s 4th Largest Position

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 6.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after acquiring an additional 261,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.44. 420,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,229. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

