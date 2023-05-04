Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Avantor Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.20 on Monday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $204,188. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.



