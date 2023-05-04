AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,197.32

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,197.32 ($39.95) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($40.22). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($40.22), with a volume of 0 shares.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,219 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,197.72.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Further Reading

