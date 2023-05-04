Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.
AVNT traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 262,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.
AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.
