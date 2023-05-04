Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-2.47 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.
Avista Price Performance
Avista stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.23. 343,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on AVA. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avista (AVA)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.