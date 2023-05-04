Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 8.4%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.36 and last traded at $112.33. Approximately 142,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 583,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.61.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

