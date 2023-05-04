Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 7,426 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 202,387 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

