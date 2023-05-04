Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Cut by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 3.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

