Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Axonics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 224,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,723. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. Axonics has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92.
In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on AXNX. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
