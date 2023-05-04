Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNXGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Axonics Trading Down 2.8 %

AXNX traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 195,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,210. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,535. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Axonics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Earnings History for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

