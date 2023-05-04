Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Axonics Trading Down 2.8 %

AXNX traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 195,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,210. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,535. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Axonics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.