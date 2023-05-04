B. Riley Boosts Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target to $22.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BZH. Wedbush raised their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE BZH opened at $19.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,061 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.