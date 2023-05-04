Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Position Decreased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,733,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 286,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,086,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 577,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,364. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.