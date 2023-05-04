Bank of America Begins Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.54.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.96. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

