Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 655,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 512,013 shares.The stock last traded at $39.92 and had previously closed at $44.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOH. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.